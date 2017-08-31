Houston Zoo says they are doing okay after Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas, Kan. (KSNT) – One local viewer contacted KSNT News Thursday afternoon asking what happened to the animals at the zoo in Houston after Hurricane Harvey swept through the area over the weekend causing significant damage and mass flooding.

According to a statement from Houston Zoo CEO Lee Ehmke, he is grateful to report that their zoo is still an island of relative normalcy in an ocean of crisis, with a deep gratitude going to fellow ride-out crew members.

“These incredible individuals have been working tirelessly for our animals and facilities.”

According to the Houston Zoo’s website, the animals have safe and secure barns and night houses that have been constructed to weather storms like Harvey.

Ehmke said the San Antonio Zoo and SeaWorld San Antonio flew a helicopter full of supplies and assistance into Houston to help the Downtown Aquarium, which has suffered major flood damage. This group has also begun arranging to help the Texas Zoo in Victoria.

“I have been receiving messages of concern and support from all over the world, and wanted you to know that we have an army of people who are pulling for us. We have re-activated some of our animal webcams to provide reassurance to our many supporters, stakeholders and fans that we are doing okay.”

Ehmke said they began discussing on Wednesday when they might re-open.

“Keeping in mind the ability for our team members and guests to safely travel to the Zoo. As soon as those decisions have been made, we will certainly let you know.”