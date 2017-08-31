Jefferson County school goes on short lockdown

MERIDEN, Kan. (KSNT) – A local high school was put on a very short lockdown Thursday morning while authorities looked for a suspect.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig tells KSNT News they were looking for a woman around 9:30 a.m. accused of vandalizing a vehicle near Jefferson West High School in Meriden.

Superintendent Pat Happer said as a precaution the school went on a lockdown and then a “shelter in place” which means normal activities go on inside the school but no one is allowed in or out.

Herrig said the suspect stole a City of Meriden truck before she was taken into custody and booked into jail.

Herrig said there was no threat to the students or staff.

KSNT News will update as new information becomes available.