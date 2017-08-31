K-State fans celebrate football kickoff with Purple Power Play

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University football fans in Manhattan celebrated the beginning of the college football season Thursday night.

The Purple Power Play in the Park in an annual Manhattan tradition. Unlike some college events, Power Play is marketed to families with kids.

“It’s like a family thing every year, so every year we bring the kids out. They get to enjoy the weather and meet people and have fun,” said Marisol Estrada, who came to the Power Play with her daughter.

The event includes booths from local businesses, performances from the Manhattan High School Pops Choir and other local groups, as well as appearances by the K-State Marching Band and cheerleaders. Coach Bill Snyder and other wildcats also showed up for the event.

Purple Power Play in the Park continues Friday night with more performances by K-State bands, speeches by your favorite Wildcats and a fireworks show to kick off the 2017 season.