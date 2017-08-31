Kansas confirms 2 more horses infected with equine disease

Related Coverage Six horses in Finney County contract equine infectious anemia

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say an incurable animal disease has now been confirmed in two more Kansas horses.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Animal Health said Wednesday that it has received confirmation that a horse in Finney County and another in Kearny County have tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia.

Earlier this month, six horses in Finney County also tested positive for the disease.

The agency says the infectious disease is caused by a virus that affects horses, donkeys, asses and other equine species. It does not affect humans.

It can be transmitted by biting flies, contaminated medical instruments or a blood transfusion. Signs include fever, anemia and swelling.

The United States typically has a few cases each year, although the disease is more common in other parts of the world.