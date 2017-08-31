Local police warn about fake Facebook account

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is warning the public about a fake Facebook account made to look like theirs.

On Thursday, the department said they have been notified of an impostor account that look very much like the officials Topeka Police Department Facebook page.

The official page is @topekapolicedepartment and the impostor one is @TPD911.

Police said the impostor account should be blocked or removed from anyone who follows the official TPD page. They ask that you do not send any criminal information to the impostor TPD page.

Topeka Police announced on their official page Thursday that they have reported the impostor page to Facebook and are awaiting a response.

They are also looking to talk to a Jesson Garcia, who may be involved.