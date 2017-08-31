Local Rotary helping Harvey victims

TOPEKA, Kan. – (KSNT) Rotary Clubs in Northeast Kansas are raising money for Hurricane Harvey Relief. Downtown Topeka Rotary Club President, Grace Morrison, said the club’s district president wants to meet a donation goal of $25,000.

The district has already pledged about $12,000. Morrison said it’s possible for the club members to match that amount with individual donations.

“If each Rotarian gives five dollars, and our district matches that, it will get very close to $25,000,” Morrison said.

The money will go to Heart to Heart International. Heart to Heart International is a local agency that provides emergency relief to disaster-stricken areas.

Rotarian David Beck said helping people in need is what he joined Rotary to do.

“You get so much more out of all your volunteer service than what you put into it that it’s just the thing that makes me happy,” Beck said.

There are nearly 2,300 Rotarians and 42 clubs in the Downtown Topeka Club’s district.