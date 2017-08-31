More sunshine ahead, hotter for Labor Day weekend

Some patchy fog has once again developed this morning, but that looks to be burned off by mid-morning. Winds will pick up slightly at about 5 to 10 mph out of the northeast and east as the day progresses. Temperatures will also rebound back into the lower to middle 80s for today, under mostly sunny conditions. Essentially, today will be a near copycat to yesterday.

Mainly clear conditions will spill over into tonight, as well. Fairly clear conditions and light winds will once again help temperatures fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Mostly sunny conditions will continue to be the trend for the most part, leading into Labor Day weekend. The one exception will be late Friday into early Saturday morning, where there is the slight chance of a few spotty showers. Otherwise, the holiday weekend itself will be a bit more on the toasty side as highs are expected to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

That warmth will be short-lived though, as our next potent cold front swings through late on Labor Day. That frontal passage will not only slash temperatures back down into the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, but also provide an isolated rain chance for late Monday into Tuesday.