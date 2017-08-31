No injuries in early morning robbery

TOPEKA, Kan.  (KSNT) – Topeka Police say three men robbed a person early Thursday morning in central Topeka.

A Shawnee County dispatcher tells KSNT News the report came in around 3:15am.   The victim told police it happened at 629 SW 9th, a few blocks west of downtown Topeka.  Dispatchers say the victim went to a nearby Walgreen’s store at 10th and Topeka Boulevard to report the incident.  He said one of the three was armed with some sort of knife or sword weapon and possibly a gun.

Police put a K-9 on a search for the suspects for about an hour but turned up no one and the search for the trio was called off.

