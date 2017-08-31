Northeast Kansas travel expectations ahead of Labor Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With Labor Day just days away, more people are expected to hit our local roads.

In metro areas like Topeka, a higher volume of traffic is likely.

“You can see higher volumes of traffic, especially in cities and around recreation areas and things like that so, we’re not anticipating right now any higher than average holiday weekend traffic, but as always, we’re going to be available should collisions occur and things like that, to try to get things moving as fast as we can,” said Kansas Department of Transportation Public Affairs representative Nicole Randall.

In Northeast Kansas, construction projects are going to be on pause during the weekend and on Monday.

Even though construction projects will be halted, officials are urging drivers to still use caution in work zones.

Randall said just because workers won’t be out there, you should still slow down and be aware of cones and barriers.

KDOT will be using message boards to communicate with drivers regarding accidents or traffic concerns.

Randall said the biggest thing is to prepare for wherever you’re heading this Labor Day weekend.

“Make sure you’re getting enough gas, make sure your vehicle is maintained, make sure you’re using common sense when it comes to traveling, things like that,” she said.

With gas prices on the rise in Kansas, due to Hurricane Harvey, you may want to fill up your tank well ahead of time.

If you live in Topeka, you’re looking at paying about $2.28 cents per gallon.