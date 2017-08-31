Police possibly searching for suspect involved in car chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is possibly looking for a second suspect involved in a car chase on Thursday morning.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, when police first tried to pull the vehicle over they believe they saw two people in the car. But when finally pulling the car over on a second try they only found one suspect.

Dispatch said an officer ran the plates of a black Ford Explorer and it came up on their records as stolen. The chase started in Shawnee County around 4:40 a.m. then reached Topeka city limits where one of those suspects was apprehended.

