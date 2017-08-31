SILVER ALERT: Henry K. Kampschroeder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Henry K. Kampschroeder, a 67-year-old man who has dementia.

He was last seen around 11:30 Wednesday night at a residence in the 3800 block of SW Arvonia Place. He is 6′ tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

The sheriff’s office was last seen wearing a blue and grey pullover and ripped blue jeans with paint splatter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.