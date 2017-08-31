Topeka hotel helps Harvey victims

TOPEKA Kan. (KSNT) – A hotel employee, whose family is one of thousands affected by Hurricane Harvey, is raising support for the disaster’s victims. The Candlewood Suites Hotel has set up a donation box in the lobby.

Kelsie Yerion and her husband plan to drive donated items to shelters next weekend. She’s asking people to donate essential items like soap, toothbrushes and diapers.

Yerion said she has family members throughout the Houston area, and she wants to help however she can.

“My mom’s house is completely wiped out,” Yerion said. “It was up to the roof last time they checked yesterday morning. The rest of my family, they have just more like vehicle damage not really home damage.”

People who want to donate items can take them to the Candlewood Suites at 914 SW Henderson Rd, Topeka.