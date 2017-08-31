Westlake Ace Hardware stores accepting donations for hurricane Harvey relief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In response to the Hurricane Harvey national relief effort, Westlake Ace Hardware announced today that it will be accepting donations, for The Red Cross, at all of its 101 stores.

A secure system has been set up to allow customers to give donations in-store, at the register, regardless of whether they make a purchase. All donations will go directly to the American Red Cross.

“The devastation brought by Hurricane Harvey to the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana has shocked and saddened us all,” said Tom Knox, Westlake Ace Hardware CEO. “In addition to the donation Westlake made to the American Red Cross for the relief effort, we wanted to set up a system so customers and non-customers could easily donate to help those in need.”