ALDI to bring jobs to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – ALDI will be hosting a hiring event for its Topeka stores on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

This will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the ALDI on 105 SW 29th St.

Available positions are Store Associate for $12-$14 per hour and Assistant Manager for $18 per hour.

Employees averaging more than 25 hours per week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage and all employees are invited to participate in the 401(k) program.

Listed below are ALDI’s job requirements:

Must be 18 years or older to apply

High school diploma or GED preferred

Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday-Sunday

Retail experience preferred

Drug screening and background check

Ability to lift 45 pounds