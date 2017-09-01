Arrest made in 18-year-old homicide case in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – After nearly two decades, investigators from Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the homicide of Rebecca Bartee.

Investigators arrested 70-year-old Robert Williams Thursday afternoon, who was still living in the same apartment Bartee was killed.

Bartee was 41 years old when she was found dead in her apartment in the 6500 block of S. Dayton St. on June 7, 1999. She was a Deputy District Attorney at the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office when she was killed.

Williams has been booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on the charge of first degree murder.

A tip was made to law enforcement through a local news reporter. As a result of this, new evidence led to the identification of a suspect in the case, which allowed investigators to get an arrest warrant based on probable cause.

Officials encourage anyone with information on this case to contact law enforcement at 303-795-4711.