BIG SPRINGS, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has died after an accident in western Douglas County Friday morning.

According to Douglas County dispatchers, the accident happened shortly after 5 o’clock on U.S. Highway 40 east of Big Springs near county road 1023. Dispatchers say one vehicle was involved and add that traffic may be slowed or detoured if you travel in that area.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more online and on KSNT News when more information becomes available.