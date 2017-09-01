Football Frenzy 09/01/17

High school football scores and highlights from September 1, 2017:
ACCHS 6 Nemaha Central 79
Atchison 14 Holton 45
Axtell 12 St. Mary’s Academy 60
Burlingame 57 So. Coffey Co. 0
Council Grove 12 West Franklin 6
Doniphan West 39 Washington Co. 6
Emporia 17 Junction City 12
Frankfort 58 Onaga 42
Hayden 46 Topeka High 54
Highland Park 0 Washburn Rural 49
Horton 18 Pleasant Ridge 0
Jeff Co. North 50 Maur Hill 7
Jeff West 7 Chapman 6
Lyndon 69 Yates Center 18
Manhattan 18 Shawnee Heights 21
Maranatha 0 Jackson Heights 68
Marysville 52 Rossville 13
Mission Valley 41 Central Heights 0
Osawatomie 28 Santa Fe Trail 52
Perry-Lecompton 56 Riverton 14
Rock Creek 14 Wamego 21
Royal Valley 35 Hiawatha 28
Sabetha 28 Centralia 6
St. Marys 34 Olpe 6
Topeka West 0 Seaman 52
Wabaunsee 6 Riley County 49
KC Washington 14 Silver Lake 81