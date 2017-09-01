Jacob Ewing sentenced to over 27 years in prison

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Jacob Ewing was sentenced Friday morning to 330 months in prison for rape, criminal sodomy and battery.

The Holton man was cleared during a trial in April of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl when he was 19. Trials involving other women were scheduled months after. He was charged with sex crimes in multiple cases.

Ewing was found guilty on June 30 of two counts of rape, four counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and two counts of aggravated battery. The trial stemmed from two incidents involving separate women, who were 18 and 21 years old.