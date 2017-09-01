Kansas Highway Patrol seeks vehicle in fatal hit and run

By Published:

SEVERY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is seeking assistance from the public to help identify and locate a vehicle which left the scene of a fatal crash early Friday morning, just after midnight.

Mark Makovec, 45, of Chanute was changing a tire of a 1993 Chevrolet truck on US-400 Highway, one mile west of Severy, Kan. in Greenwood County. Makovec was struck by an unknown truck. the damage to the hit and run vehicle may be minimal, but green fabric or fibers may be located on the vehicle from the victim’s clothing.

Makovec was taken to Sedgwick County Forensics Center where he was pronounced dead at 4:33 a.m.

Anyone with any information are asked to contact the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop H at 620-431-2100.

