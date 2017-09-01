Kansas McDonald’s to donate proceeds to Harvey relief effort

By Published:
This Friday, March 17, 2017, photo shows the McDonald's sign outside a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – McDonald’s restaurants, throughout Kansas, are donating proceeds to the American Red Cross. On Monday, September 4, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., McDonald’ s locations in Topeka, Manhattan, Emporia and other parts of the state will donate 10-percent of their proceeds to the Red Cross, to help with the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey.

“We must stand together to support our fellow owner/operators and the many affected by this tragedy,” said owner-operator Michael Lane. “We encourage everyone to visit their local McDonald’s on Monday and help us raise money to show our support”.

 

 

