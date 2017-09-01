Lawrence Humane Society hosts disaster preparedness event

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Lawrence Humane Society (LHS) and Douglas County Emergency Management (DCEM) will be partnering to host Pet Prepared, a disaster preparedness event for pets and their owners. The event will start at 10:00 a.m and go through 12:00 p.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

The first 200 pet parents in attendance will receive free micro-chipping and pet identification photographs. Additionally, the first 50 in attendance will receive a free Hill’s Pet Nutrition Pet Go-Kit. Disaster preparedness information, waterproof document holders and additional information will also be available.

“It is so important for pet parents in our community to be prepared for natural and man-made disasters,” said Kate Meghji, executive director for the Lawrence Humane Society. “Hurricane Harvey’s impact on Texas has brought increased awareness for disaster preparation to our community, and this event will allow us the opportunity to educate owners on the steps they can take to ensure their entire family, including pets, is prepared in the event a disaster strikes locally.

September is National Preparedness Month, which focuses on raising awareness about the importance of disaster preparedness and increasing the overall number of individuals, families and communities that engage in preparedness actions.