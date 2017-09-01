Lyndon student Garrett McCoy makes surprise homecoming

Related Coverage Local student making strides towards recovery after brain aneurysm

LYNDON, Kan. (KSNT)– The Lyndon High School football team started their pep rally one teammate short.

In July, while the team was lifting weights, senior Garrett McCoy had a brain aneurysm. He was rushed to the hospital before being put into a coma. His teammates were left wonder if Garrett would ever make it back.

“It was the worst day of my life,” teammate Jaden Hielscher said.

But Garrett wasn’t ready to give up so quickly. He woke up from his coma and spent the next month learning to sit up in bed and even learning to walk again.

On Friday, Garrett took some steps he’ll never forget; surprising his teammates at the pep rally before the first game of the season.

“I kept saying look I got something better to take out with us and they kept asking me all day what it was and when they found out it was a pretty special moment,” head coach Brent Hoelting said.

It was a homecoming Hielscher wasn’t sure would ever come.

“I couldn’t say anything I just looked up to the sky at god and said thank you, and I ran over and just was like Garrett, Garrett, he’s home,” Hielscher.

The reunion didn’t end at the pep rally. Garrett went with them to Yates Center for the game.

“I am excited for him to be on the field with us finally and to watch us play for him,” teammate Dexton Swinehart said.

The team loaded the bus with a full roster and full hearts.