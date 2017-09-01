No injuries after multiple shots fired at home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a string of gunshots in east Topeka Thursday night.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block Southeast Arter Ave. There they found a woman and man who said an unknown brown four-door car with two male occupants pulled up in front of their home and fired six shots at the house.

No one was struck and there were no injuries reported with this crime.

The victims said the car then sped off south bound on Southeast Arter. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle in question.

There have been no arrests made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information relating to this crime; please call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.