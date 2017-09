TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County deputies are looking for a man who led them on a car chase.

The chase started around 4:15, after the Sheriff’s Department received a call that a stolen car had been spotted. When police confronted a man in the car, in 8900 block of NW 24 Highway, they say the driver took off and a chase ensued.

Deputies eventually spotted the stolen car near the 300 block of northwest West Union Road. The driver was not in it. Deputies are searching for the man in that area.