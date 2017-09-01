Rollover accident possibly connected to burglary

By Published: Updated:
Truck in involved in rollover crash near NE Atchison Ave. and Twiss Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a rollover accident that occurred Friday morning in the Oakland area.

The crash happened near NE Atchison Ave. and Twiss Ave., and it was reported some time after 1:30 a.m.

Topeka Police Watch Commander Lt. Andrew Beightel tells KSNT News that a suspect involved in a burglary in the area could be connected to the rollover crash.

Multiple police officers and the Topeka Fire Department were on scene of the accident. We are working to find out if anyone was injured in the crash.

KSNT News will continue to update this story as we gather more information.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s