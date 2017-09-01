Rollover accident possibly connected to burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a rollover accident that occurred Friday morning in the Oakland area.

The crash happened near NE Atchison Ave. and Twiss Ave., and it was reported some time after 1:30 a.m.

Topeka Police Watch Commander Lt. Andrew Beightel tells KSNT News that a suspect involved in a burglary in the area could be connected to the rollover crash.

Multiple police officers and the Topeka Fire Department were on scene of the accident. We are working to find out if anyone was injured in the crash.

