Topeka group collecting cleaning supplies for Harvey victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A few people took the time out at the Topeka High and Hayden football game Friday night to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Sheep Dog Impact Assistance of Topeka collected supplies to take to Texas at Hummer Sports Park.

They have been sending disaster relief teams since the storm struck Texas.

People donated brooms, large shovels, bottled water, clorox wipes, safety glasses and dust masks.

“It is pretty awesome because I always tell people you know that could have been us,” said Jerry Hudgin with Sheep Dog Assistance. “You could be in a natural disaster and Texas can also come help us when we’re in the situation, so we are more than happy to help those people at the least get their lives back together.”

The next team of volunteers are going out to Texas on Tuesday. To get more information about more drop off locations, can call Hudgins at (785) 338-2965.