Topeka road construction closures announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Topeka is announcing several daytime road closures, for the coming month. Work, on the locations listed below, will take place between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The City says some of the locations will undergo pavement work, which will close the roads during the day and reopen the roads to evening travel.

1419 SE 23rd St

1626 SE Lott St

2106 SE Minnesota

2300 SEMinnesota

SE Michigan just north of SE Lott

2405 SE Michigan

1210 SE 23rd

Work in these areas is scheduled to begin on September 5 and go through October 10.

