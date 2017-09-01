Washburn thumps Northeastern State to begin season

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Washburn Ichabod football team opened its 127th with a 31-7 win over Northeastern State on Thursday night. Washburn returns to Yager Stadium on Sept. 7 when they will play host to No. 1 Northwest Missouri State.

Making his first career start, Logan Twehous rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more in the win. The Ichabods started the scoring with a 10-yd run for touchdown by Twehous capping a 13-play, 60-yard drive with 5:45 left in the opening quarter.

On the RiverHawks’ ensuing drive, the Ichabods forced a fumble and Peter Pfannenstiel recovered it setting Washburn up at its own 42 yard line. The Ichabods added to their lead when Twehouse connected with Austin Hubert on a 17-yard reception.

D.J. Olmstead picked off the first of his two passes in the game when he picked off a RiverHawks’ pass at the NSU 18 returning it to the NSU 35. However the Ichabods had four plays at the NSU one, but came up short . Neither team scored until the RiverHawks got on the board with 1:31 to play in the first half cutting the Ichabods’ lead to 13-7.

Washburn scored on its first drive of the second half when Twehous scored from 1-yard out going up 20-7 after the extra point from Perry Schmiedeler. The RiverHawk drive stalled when Pfannenstiel was sacked on a fourth and three from the Ichabod 35 and Washburn would go on a 56-yard, 7-play drive capped by a Twehous to Carey Woods touchdown pass stretching the lead to 28-7 after Twehous’ 2-point attempt was successful when he hit Will Hamilton for the conversion.

Schmiedeler connected on a 28-yard field goal with 2:09 to play in the third quarter as Washburn went up 31-7 to wrap up the scoring for both teams.

Derrick McGreevy led the Ichabod defense with nine tackles and Heath Tucker had eight stops with six solo stops. Olmstead added four solo stops with his two interceptions. Will Jones had 1.5 sacks for six yards.

Offensively, Twehouse was 12 of 18 for 122 yards and two scores and Blake Peterson was 6 of 13 for 61 yards. Jace Williams led the Ichabods with 51 yards receiving on three catches and Woods had five catches for 41 yards and one score and Austen Hubert had two catches for 20 yards and a score. Curtis Whitten had nine carries for 60 yards and Zach Willis has seven for 47 yards.

The Ichabods held the RiverHawks to 265 yards on 61 plays while Washburn recorded 413 on 75 plays. Washburn was also 7 of 15 on third down while the RiverHawks were 3 of 12.