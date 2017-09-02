Congressional Gold Medal vote for Dole heads to House floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – A vote to award former U.S. Senator Robert J. Dole with the Congressional Gold Medal is headed to the House floor next week, according to the House Majority Leader’s Weekly schedule.

The legislation is authored by Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins and U.S. Senator Pat Roberts.

“I am very pleased to see the House is acting quickly to bring this legislation up for a vote,” said Congresswoman Jenkins in a press release. “Senator Dole has spent his life serving this great country, I could not think of a more deserving person to be honored with the Congressional Gold Medal. I look forward to passing this legislation with strong bipartisan support and getting it to the President’s desk.”

The Bob Dole Congressional Gold Medal Act, was introduced on July 24 and unanimously approved by the Senate on August 3.

The release also said it is the most distinguished honor and the highest civilian honor given by the Congress. The legislation must be cosponsored by two-thirds of the Senate and two-thirds of the House.

Currently, the bill has more than 80 bipartisan cosponsors, including Kansas Representatives Roger Marshall (R-Kan), Kevin Yoder (R-Kan) and Ron Estes (R-Kan).

If the bill is passed by the House of Representatives, it goes to the President to be signed into law.