Gradual warm-up for Labor Day weekend

Widespread cloud cover will continue to sink to the south as the morning progresses. Once we transition into the afternoon though, just a few clouds are expected across Northeast Kansas. High temperatures are expected to top out in the middle 80s for our eastern areas, with upper 80s for the west.

While most of the region isn’t expected to see a drop of rain for today, there is the slight chance of a few pop up sprinkles and light showers for this evening. Otherwise, mainly clear conditions will stick around for tonight, as well. Some spots may drop down into the upper 50s under those fairly clear skies, with low temperatures mainly in the 60s.

The ‘unofficial end to summer’ will be deserving of that title as 90 degree weather will return for both Sunday and Monday. The western half of the region may near 100 degrees for Labor Day on Monday. That warm-up back into the 90s will go along with plenty of sunshine for both Sunday and Monday.

That additional warmth will be short-lived though. A potent cold front is set to push through late Monday into Tuesday, giving us the chance for some scattered showers. Otherwise, that frontal passage will slash temperatures back down into the 70s, beginning on Tuesday.