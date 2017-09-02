Local association donating money to relief efforts of Harvey

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local association is doing their part of help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The National Association of Realtors Relief Foundation is a charitable foundation that provides housing-related assistance to victims of disaster through the donations of Realtor members. The Realtor Relief Foundation is now coordinating efforts to help the gulf coast cities and those in the Houston, Texas area.

To help victims of the storm, the Sunflower Association of Realtors of Topeka said it will contribute $5,000 to the relief effort from the SAR Realtor Relief Fund.

The program is funded through the annual Sunflower Association of Realtors Golf Tournament, as well as personal and memorial contributions.