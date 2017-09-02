Manhunt along railroad tracks leads to 1 arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County deputies arrested Patrick Atchison – the man who evaded police Friday afternoon after a car chase.

Saturday afternoon, Union Pacific Railroad employees spotted a man wandering near the railroad tracks, and called police thinking he might be in need of medical help.

When emergency crews arrived, they initially thought they might be searching for Henry K. Kampschroeder, the man missing in a Topeka Silver Alert.

After having initial difficulty locating the subject, an American Medical Response team helping in the search spotted a man whose description didn’t match Kampshroeder.

When deputies from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office met up with the AMR team, they identified the man as Patrick Atchison. After making sure he was medically sound, they arrested him and transported him to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Union Pacific, Dover Fire, Mission Fire, AMR, and KHP also assisted in the search.

On Friday around 4 p.m., Atchison was stopped near Highway 75 and I-70 in a stolen vehicle. When police confronted him, he sped off.

He later abandoned the car near the 300 block of Northwest West Union Road and took off on foot.

Police say there was also a female passenger that fled the scene. The woman has not been found and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and white skirt.