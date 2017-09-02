Northeast Kansas man living life in tiny home

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — Riley County man, Brandon Irwin has been staying in his tiny home with his dog for about 10 months. He decided to “go tiny” to save some cash and to live a minimalist lifestyle. The house is 8.5 ft. wide and 20 ft. long. Inside there are the essentials to live in a home like a bathroom, bedroom and balcony and kitchen. To have a home of that size isn’t in the city of Manhattan’s ordinances. That’s why he says he stays outside of the city at a park area for a great price.

“I pay right now, around $300 a month,” Irwin said. “If you go in the city, you’re looking at least $800 for rent for basically a 2 bedroom.”

Brandon says in a few months city officials in Manhattan will be discussing tiny houses of possibly coming to the Little Apple.