MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened Friday morning.

The Riley County Police Department said it happened around 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Allen Road. An 18-year-old reported that two unknown suspects robbed him at gunpoint, taking his backpack and money. The total loss associated with the case is about $400.

Riley County Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.