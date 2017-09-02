String of burglaries reported in Riley County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating four cases of burglary that happened on August 31.

Around 9:00 a.m. on August 31, a person reported to police that an unknown suspect took cash and a gift cash from her vehicle in her garage.

About an hour later around 10:15 a.m., officers filed a report for attempted aggravated burglary, burglary and criminal damage to property in the 5500 block of Stone Crest Drive. Two people reported to Riley County Police that an unknown suspect tried getting into their home, causing damage, then took a kevlar helmet and armor vest from their vehicle.

Less than an hour after that report, officers filed a report for burglary in the 300 block of N 17th at Smith Scholarship. It was reported that an unknown suspect took a framed composite photo from the house.

Around 4:00 p.m. that day, officers filed a report for attempted aggravated burglary. Two people reported an unknown suspect attempted to break in to their residence in the 200 block of Hunter Drive causing damage.

It is unknown if these incidents are related to each other. All information about these incidents comes from the Riley County Police Department’s website.

RCPD continues to investigate these burglaries. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.