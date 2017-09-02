Sunflower field to bloom for Labor Day weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – One Kansas farmer is hoping his sunflower field will bring a lot of visitors over the Labor Day weekend.

George Hunsinger owns a 6-acre field of sunflowers just south of Lawrence off 59 Highway. Hunsinger said the flowers should be in full bloom by the weekend. Some of the sunflowers in the field grow as tall as 12 feet.

In the field’s first season last year, it attracted more than 100,000 visitors. Visitors are welcome to photograph the flowers for free and can take them home for a suggest donation of $1 per flower.