700 pigs killed in Geary County barn fire

By Published: Updated:

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Officials from Geary County Emergency Services say around 700 feeder pigs were killed after a barn caught fire in Eastern Geary County Saturday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to Humboldt Creek Road around 10:15 p.m. The Fort Riley Fire Department, Riley County Fire Department, and Grandview Plaza Fire Department helped battle the flames until 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say all the pigs inside the barn died. However, firefighters were able to save another 700 pigs in a nearby barn, along with two propane tanks.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal is launching an investigation alongside the Geary County Fire Investigator.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s