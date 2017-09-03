Kansas hunting for Medicaid inspector after long vacancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas is hunting for a new inspector general for its Medicaid program, more than three years after the office became vacant.

The inspector general is supposed to fight fraud within the $3 billion-a-year program that provides health coverage for the needy, but also see that the three private health insurance companies managing Medicaid for the state deliver the services they promise.

The last inspector general was an ex-state legislator who stepped down in June 2014 amid questions about his qualifications.

Lawmakers grew frustrated enough with the state Department of Health and Environment’s inability to fill the position this year that they transferred the inspector general’s office to attorney general’s office.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said last week that he’s launched a nationwide search for an inspector general.