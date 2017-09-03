Kitten Yoga promotes animal adoption

LAWRENCE, Kan. – (KSNT) The Lawrence Humane Society brought kittens to a Lawrence Parks and Recreation yoga class Saturday.

They created the special event to get the word out about animal foster care and adoption. The society’s executive director, Kate Meghji, said they want people to know how many animals the shelter has.

“Since we’ve got so many kittens this times of year, we want to make sure everybody in the community knows we’ve got lots of kittens if you’d like one,” Meghji said.

The Lawrence Humane Society takes care of more than 38 hundred animals each year. They have animals for people to foster and also adopt.