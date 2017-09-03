Labor Fest 2017 kicks off in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice is honoring the city of Manhatt’s workfoce by hosting Labor Fest 2017 on Sunday afternoon.

“It is important to remember what Labor Day is about,” said Sara Fisher, MAPJ Board member and Labor Fest organizer.

The celebration will kick off at noon with live music by Kansas folk singer Ann Zimmerman. There will also be food, comments from local elected officials, and a performance by historical re-enactor Mother Jones.

Labor Fest will go until 3:30 p.m. at the City Park Pavilion in Manhattan.