Man arrested for home invasion near Mayetta

KSNT News Published:

JACKSON CO., Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man involved in a home invasion near Mayetta.

On Saturday around 11:00 p.m., police received a call of a home invasion in the 12000 block of 174th Road north west of the City of Mayetta.  Law enforcement officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Prairie Band Pottawatomi Tribal Police arrived on the scene. They then arrested a male subject who was found inside the residence who allegedly kicked in the front door.

Daniel M. Ramirez, 32, of Mayetta, was arrested at the scene.

Ramirez is being held in the Jackson County Jail on aggravated burglary and drug charges.  The occupants of the residence were at home at the time of the incident, but were unharmed. Bond is pending at this time.

