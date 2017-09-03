Patchy fog this morning, replaced by sunshine later today

Patchy fog has developed this morning, but most of it is expected to be burned off by mid-morning. Otherwise, you can expect plenty of sunshine for today. High temperatures will range from upper 80s to the east, with low to mid 90s the further west you head.

Even though clear conditions are expected for tonight, temperatures won’t fall back quite as much. Low temperatures are expected to only bottom out as low as the upper 60s, with 70s mixing in, as well.

The ‘unofficial end to summer’ on Labor Day may not be quite as hot as we originally thought. Initially, we were tracking high temperatures maxing out as high as the upper 90s for our western areas, with low to mid 90s elsewhere. While 90 degree weather is still possible for tomorrow, more 80s may sneak in, as well. This is all due to model guidance suggesting our next cold front may move in earlier on Monday.

There is the slight chance of a few pop up showers late Monday evening, but the best chance of rain rolls in overnight into the morning hours of Tuesday. Most of the rain looks to be out of Northeast Kansas by noon, with gradually clearing skies, as well.

However, that cold front won’t only bring our next round of rain. Temperatures will be slashed back down into the 70s starting on Tuesday, with 70s and 80s expected through the rest of the week.