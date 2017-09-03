Police investigating after multiple people shot at Lawrence motel

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence police are investigating after multiple people were shot at a Motel 6 in North Lawrence Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. inside the Motel 6 on North 3rd Street. Officers say several people were shot. They were taken to area hospitals with what could be life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating. If anyone has information regarding the shooting, they are asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-8477.

