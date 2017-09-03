Reptile convention offers educational fun

By Published: Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan. – (KSNT) Snakes, tarantulas, lizards and more slithered around the 10th Annual Konza Reptile Breeders Expo Sunday.

The event organizer, Dave Karnowski, said the event offers hard-to-find reptile items.

“Though pet owners can get most of what they need from area supply stores, at the Expo they will find information and specialty products that are not provided locally,” he said.

The Expo also gave families educational opportunities and entertainment. Katie Martinek said her family enjoyed getting to handle the different animals.

“Kids don’t always get the opportunity to hold these animals and see these things,” she said. “The vendors are very friendly, letting them hold all the animals; tarantulas, turtles, and snakes and hedgehogs.”

Martinek and her family took a hedgehog home with them as a birthday present for one of her daughters.

