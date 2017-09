TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) РAt about 5 p.m. on Sunday, deputies received a call about a missing 67-year-old man with dementia.

Deputies received a call from a citizen who had seen Henry K. Kampschroeder. He was taken to to Stormont Vail, but appeared to be fine and alert, other than dehydrated.

Family responded to the scene and then to the hospital.

Kampschroeder was last seen around 11:30 Wednesday night at a residence in the 3800 block of SW Arviona Place.