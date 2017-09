DWIGHT, Kan. (KSNT) — An electric malfunction is the likely cause of a fire that killed 518 pigs inside a Northeast Kansas barn, officials said Monday.

The pigs, valued at $30,000, were killed after flames erupted late Saturday night in a barn owned by F & R Swine of rural Dwight, Kan. The $200,000 pig barn was also a total loss.

State workers will help the farmer dispose of the animals. Initially, fire investigators reported 700 pigs were dead.