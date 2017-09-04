Junction City man arrested for shooting at neighbors house

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT)- First a Junction City man shot a gun in a home, then he shot it at a home across the street.

21-year-old, Shannon Smelley Jr., of Junction City was arrested on September 1st for the incident that happened around 10:30 p.m. Junction City Police said they were called after the first shot that went off in the home at 522 West 3rd. As police were approaching the home Smelley fired the gun again at the home across the street. At that point a family member stepped in and took the gun away from Smelley.

Police said they struggled to arrest Smelley because he put up a fight, but eventually they were able to take him to jail. He was arrested on numerous charges including domestic damage to property, domestic aggravated assault, and three counts aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Smelley is being held at the Geary County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.