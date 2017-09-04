Junction City woman receives backlash after animal rescue trip

Related Coverage Junction City woman traveling to Houston to rescue abandoned animals

JUNCTION CITY, Kan (KSNT) – A Junction City woman is receiving backlash after she spent the weekend rescuing animals in Texas. Emily Fawcett, owner of The Pampered Pet, spent the weekend in Beaumont, Texas taking care of animals displaced during Hurricane Harvey. She said she started receiving death threats when a rumor circulated that the ASPCA, the group she was working with, was euthanizing pit bulls.

She is collecting donations for another trip to TX, despite death threats she's still receiving from her first trip @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/JxBgEjQelV — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) September 4, 2017

“It went viral and obviously myself being one of the major boots on the ground and everyone knowing I was there, I was the one getting contacted. My phone was getting blown up,” said Fawcett.

Fawcett said she spent a good portion of her time in Texas trying to squash the rumor. She went live on Facebook and posted pictures of pit bulls at the shelter. Local news outlets covered the story and the Jefferson County Sheriff in Beaumont put out a statement.

“You name it, we have done it to show that this is an absolute lie and still for whatever reason this evening, I’m still trying to prove myself,” said Fawcett.

Fawcett is planning a second trip to Texas in the next 2-3 weeks. She’s set up a donation tent in the parking lot of The Pampered Pet. She said animal rescuers are still in need of metal crates, linens and cleaning supplies.

