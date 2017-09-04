Local state parks depend, thrive on holiday weekends

OZAWKIE, Kan. (KSNT) – As the summer season comes to a close, so does the busy season for our state parks.

Holiday weekends such as Labor Day, the Fourth of July and Memorial Day Weekend are crucial for our state parks.

Mike Miller, Chief of Information for Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism said because our state parks receive little funding from the state, they depend on user fees. User fees include camping fees, boating fees, vehicle fees, fishing fees, etc. He said during holiday weekends, they rack in a lot of user fees and revenue, which helps them survive.

One family has been going to Perry State Park for years. They said it’s a tradition they never break.

“We’ve been doing this since I was a baby, so really enjoy it and spending the family time. It’s a beautiful park and there’s lots of places to walk around and like I said go out on the water and just have a good weekend, doing what we love,” said Ashley Mitchell.

Miller said they love seeing the influx of people during holiday weekends. He said even though the busy season is ending, visiting the parks during the off season can be a great and more relaxing busy time to come to the state parks.