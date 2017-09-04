Man caught on camera breaking into cars

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Residents say crime is on the rise in Southeast Topeka. Neighbors say they’ve lived in the neighborhood near Southeast 45th and Adams Street for years, but they’ve seen a rise in car break-ins and burglaries since last year. Neighbor, Nick Reams captured video of a thief ducking for cover in the midst of his crime spree on Saturday . Reams caught it all on his security camera outside his garage.

The video shows the man using a flashlight to see if anything is worth taking. Shortly after that, he’s seen smashing one of the car windows in Reams’ driveway.

“It’s aggravating,” Reams said. “I mean we’re both working two jobs to catch up on some bills and stuff like that. We’re still working just as much as everybody else to try and keep everything squared away.”

A few weeks before this incident, Reams had a similar situation with car break-ins at his home. The video shows the criminal turning the camera so his actions wouldn’t been seen. Just across the street, Troy Swafford dealt with someone trying to break into his back door last week.

“It would just be nice if the problem gets solved and everything would kind of go back to normal,” Swafford said. “We don’t live in a bad neighborhood.”

One woman who lives in the neighborhood says she’s decided to leave her car doors unlocked to avoid paying any costs associated with someone busting her windows. Police say you should not leave anything of value inside of cars and you should also keep your doors locked and roll up your windows.

